First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.