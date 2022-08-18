First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.8 %
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
