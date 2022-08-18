Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.76

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $16.10. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 538,660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,770,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 382,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

