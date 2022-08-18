Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.76

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $16.10. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 211 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
