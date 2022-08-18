Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Foot Locker has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.60-$4.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

