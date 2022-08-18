Francis J. Pelzer Sells 500 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FFIV opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average of $179.62. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

