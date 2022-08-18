Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $556,197.32 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 198,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.