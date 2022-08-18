Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $556,197.32 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 198,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

