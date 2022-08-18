FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Lowered by Analyst

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.71.

TSE:PLC opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$988.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$28.60 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.12.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

