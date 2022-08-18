FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered by Analyst

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Verastem in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Verastem alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Verastem by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verastem by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 203,415 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.