GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 359,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,252,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,946,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
