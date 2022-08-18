GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 359,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,252,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GameStop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,946,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

