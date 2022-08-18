GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 6.2% After Dividend Announcement

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 206,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,784,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,135,000 after purchasing an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 50,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

