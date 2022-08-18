Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $414.86.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GNRC opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
