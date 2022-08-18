Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $160.25 and last traded at $159.65, with a volume of 4976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

