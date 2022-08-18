Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GILD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

GILD stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

