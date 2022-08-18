Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 625,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 25,031,422 shares.The stock last traded at $3.89 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 12.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.38). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

