Global-e Online Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,598 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,218 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Global-e Online Trading Up 7.9 %

GLBE stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

