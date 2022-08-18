Graham Cooley Purchases 61 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Graham Cooley bought 61 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £149.45 ($180.58).

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 242.20 ($2.93) on Thursday. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 165.45 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.70).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

