Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GYC. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($14.69) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GYC opened at €13.07 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.55. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($20.55).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

