Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

In related news, Director Remco Daal acquired 1,500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,874,250. Insiders have purchased 1,825 shares of company stock worth $143,201 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

