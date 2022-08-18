Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,207 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Guidewire Software worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.