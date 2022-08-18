Gunsteren Job Leonard Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gunsteren Job Leonard Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62.

Shares of BCPC opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.53. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

