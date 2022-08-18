Gunsteren Job Leonard Van Sells 1,000 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gunsteren Job Leonard Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62.
Balchem Price Performance
Shares of BCPC opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.53. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balchem (BCPC)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.