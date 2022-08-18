GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

