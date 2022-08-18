Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 120.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

