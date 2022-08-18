HC Wainwright Cuts Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $11.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $3.69 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.16.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
