HC Wainwright Cuts Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target to $11.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $3.69 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,864.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 238,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,430.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497 in the last three months. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

