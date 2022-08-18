Head to Head Review: Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) & Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and Cognyte Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.31 -$10.95 million N/A N/A Cognyte Software $474.04 million 0.70 -$14.89 million ($0.61) -8.08

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cognyte Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.8% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lottery.com and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72% Cognyte Software -9.17% -23.12% -11.38%

Risk & Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognyte Software has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lottery.com and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cognyte Software 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lottery.com currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,470.58%. Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.76%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

