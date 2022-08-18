Head-To-Head Survey: Western Energy Services (WEEEF) vs. The Competition

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Western Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services’ peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $105.06 million -$28.83 million -16.85 Western Energy Services Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 2.97

Analyst Ratings

Western Energy Services’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Energy Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Western Energy Services’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services 9.53% -18.17% -7.42% Western Energy Services Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Summary

Western Energy Services peers beat Western Energy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 63 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

