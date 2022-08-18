HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $186.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HEICO traded as high as $164.92 and last traded at $164.37, with a volume of 112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.39.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

