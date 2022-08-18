Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.58 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.