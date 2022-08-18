Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $5.50. The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.02. 54,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,325,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

