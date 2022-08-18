Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $355.00 at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $325.76 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

