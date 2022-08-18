Hovde Group Raises WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $15.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WHF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 127.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

