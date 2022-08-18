Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $88.21 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

Specifically, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

