Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $495.72 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $502.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.