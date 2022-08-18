Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $94.77 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,609. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

