Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $94.77 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,609. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
