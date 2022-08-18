Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 6%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.74 and last traded at $78.27. Approximately 14,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 566,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,689,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,423,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $275,395,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,012 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,940 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

