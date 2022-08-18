Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.