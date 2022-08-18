Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $885,660.30 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 5,985 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $885,660.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

