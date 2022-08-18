Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $57,912.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.