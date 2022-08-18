Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

