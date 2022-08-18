Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,063,700 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 818.2 days.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $151.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.04. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $123.42 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IFCZF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

