Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Interfor has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.