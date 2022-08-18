International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $163.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.79 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.84. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

