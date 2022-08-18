International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in International Game Technology by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163,088 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in International Game Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

