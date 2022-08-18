IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 192,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,778,458 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $6.36.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IONQ. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,303,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,157,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

IonQ Trading Down 6.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.83.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

