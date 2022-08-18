iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

