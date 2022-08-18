iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 147,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,875 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $32.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

