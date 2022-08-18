iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 496,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,509,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

