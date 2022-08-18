iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 97,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $121.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

