IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 527,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

ISENF opened at $2.39 on Thursday. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

