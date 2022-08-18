J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 283.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.33 ($3.42).

SBRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 221.20 ($2.67) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.64. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 762.76.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

