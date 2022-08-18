Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

JBL stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

