Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 3.8 %

SIX opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 653,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

